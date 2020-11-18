Top Motor Question

Hi everyone, first time question, new Mustang owner...



Bought a '07 GT convertible in January. I've already had both top cylinders leak, replaced them pretty easily. Now the top motor won't work. My top's down. In November, in Syracuse. I checked and the relays are good, and the cylinders are fine.



Question: Is it a safe bet that it's the top motor?

Also, can I purchase a top motor from another Mustang generation? Looking to save a bit of money.

Thanks for your time,



Dave Engel