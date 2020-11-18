Top Motor Question

D

davidengel

New Member
Nov 18, 2020
1
0
1
43
Syraucse
Hi everyone, first time question, new Mustang owner...

Bought a '07 GT convertible in January. I've already had both top cylinders leak, replaced them pretty easily. Now the top motor won't work. My top's down. In November, in Syracuse. I checked and the relays are good, and the cylinders are fine.

Question: Is it a safe bet that it's the top motor?
Also, can I purchase a top motor from another Mustang generation? Looking to save a bit of money.
Thanks for your time,

Dave Engel
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
'88 GT Convertible - Croatia, Europe
Replies
28
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
HeatShield
Engine 347 Supercharge Planning
Replies
0
Views
216
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
HeatShield
HeatShield
T
Proud Owner of 83 LX Convertible.
Replies
9
Views
572
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
Fab Stang
Convertible Top Missing Part
Replies
0
Views
337
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Fab Stang
Fab Stang
I
Exorcising a '78 ( and '78 and now '76")
Replies
133
Views
7K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
IICrew
I
Top Bottom