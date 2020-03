bamagrad03 said: I have 4.10s and ran it up to about 150 and seemed to have a little left. But I kept thinking to myself...if I blew a tire out right now, I'm gonna die....so I slowed down. Click to expand...

I'm with you there.I've had my 96 (5sp) up to 135 before 4.10's and it pretty much was all it had.With gears I can wrap the speedo needle back to the pin so with that crappy speedo gear that is about 10% off and the normal inaccuracy of the speedo I would venture to say I'm at or above 150 actual. As for that age old question do gears slow you down...NO....you run out of engine before you run out of gears unless you are forged and supercharged. Another thing is I'm almost positive autos are governed to 125. At least the 2000 GT I ran against was because 3 different times it was like he hit the brakes at 125.