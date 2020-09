Toploader Question

I think the switch is something for emissions. I downloaded a wiring schematic for a 72 and it shows a switch for manual transmissions. One wire from the electronic spark control and the other goes to an emission vacuum solenoid. I don't have that stuff on my car, it must have been removed from a prior owner. The schematic says the switch is open in third and forth but when I tested it closed in third. I found a parts diagram at the same web site which had a lot of usefull info. the switch is number7E449. http://www.7173parts.com/images/tech/illustrations/9881.jpg