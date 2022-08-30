Torn torque boxes

Hey guys so about a year ago i picked up a 1989 lx hatch and recently my torque box has torn
F3CC647E-3F4C-4408-9D1A-D339570AA43D.jpeg
the car sat somewhere for a while so it’s a bit rusty underneath but it’s cracked in half and it’s cracked the floor, how should i go about fixing this? a friend of mine said he could make me a brace that would be bolted through the floor and welded in to hold it together and tie into the other box and all that but i’ve also seen that you can just get replacement torque boxes like the s-box. how should i go about this? all opinions are appreciated!
 

You can fix it by drilling the ends of all those cracks and welding them up. Then use a torque box reinforcement kit to weld and bolt extra plating in.

There are several options for complete replacement.

I tore the boxes in my 89 convertible years ago. Had a friend ( professional welder ) weld the cracks up and reinforce them. He was known for chassis work and I never had an issue again.
 
I was thinking that at first but recently it started making a metal popping sound when i would accelerate so i parked it to get it fixed but i’m pretty sure the torque box is cracked all the through now, i’ll have to take a picture of it later, is it still possible to just weld it back together and then weld around the seam of the whole torque box? also would i just have to hammer the torque box so that it’s against the floor pan again?
 
