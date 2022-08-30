Torn torque boxes

Hey guys so about a year ago i picked up a 1989 lx hatch and recently my torque box has tornthe car sat somewhere for a while so it’s a bit rusty underneath but it’s cracked in half and it’s cracked the floor, how should i go about fixing this? a friend of mine said he could make me a brace that would be bolted through the floor and welded in to hold it together and tie into the other box and all that but i’ve also seen that you can just get replacement torque boxes like the s-box. how should i go about this? all opinions are appreciated!