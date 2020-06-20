Torque box’s

Anyone put torque box reinforcements in a convertible says their not recommended doesn’t say they dont fit trying to strengthen the rear befor I put tires on it this is my first convertible
 

Well you do'n the high horse power, sticky tires try'n to get the front tires off the ground drag racing turning 11's every weekend thing or just occasionally drop'n the hammer on the street with a mild build?
The first one is definitely yes and the second is like it's not a bad modification. I would not discourage it.
I'd do subframe connectors and a shock tower brace in a convertible at the very least.
 
