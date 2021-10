Mystang66 said: Anyone have torque converter suggestions for a 1977 302 w/C4. It’s nearly impossible to find anything with the 9.3” bolt diameter. Found one at TCI that’s nearly $600. There is also a Pro King FM 120. All the parts stores show this one, but no one has one available.



Looking for options. Click to expand...

I am doing a V8 swap into my 74 Mll. The C4 is from a Granada = bigger bellhousing/converter and 157(155?) tooth flex plate. The torque converter is the mid-sized one 10+ ". It would be a bit of work for you but, if the smaller one is not available it will bolt in. The only mod is to cut off the square notch near the top of the bellhousing. I also sledged the firewall a tiny bit but, not sure it was necessary.....