Im working on AI tools for some ventures of mine and wanted to post this here for users reference

I asked, "How do you find total timing on an engine".Total timing refers to the total amount of advance that an engine's ignition system provides. The amount of timing advance, or the point at which the spark plugs fire, can affect the engine's performance and fuel efficiency.To find the total timing on an engine, you will need to consult the engine's service manual or the manufacturer's specifications. The timing specifications will typically be given in degrees of crank rotation before top dead center (BTDC). To determine the total timing, you will need to measure the initial timing (the timing at idle) and the maximum advance (the maximum amount of timing advance provided by the ignition system at high engine speeds).To measure the initial timing, you will need to connect a timing light to the engine and start the engine. The timing light will produce a flash of light when the spark plugs fire, and you can use this flash to see the timing mark on the engine's harmonic balancer (the pulley attached to the front of the engine). The initial timing is the number of degrees that the timing mark is advanced or retarded from the timing reference mark on the harmonic balancer.To measure the maximum advance, you will need to rev the engine to its maximum operating speed and use the timing light to measure the timing at that speed. The maximum advance is the number of degrees that the timing mark is advanced or retarded from the initial timing.Once you have measured the initial timing and the maximum advance, you can add these numbers together to find the total timing. For example, if the initial timing is 10 degrees BTDC and the maximum advance is 30 degrees BTDC, the total timing would be 10 + 30 = 40 degrees BTDC.It's important to note that the total timing will vary depending on the engine's operating conditions and may need to be adjusted to optimize the engine's performance. Always consult the manufacturer's specifications and follow proper procedures when adjusting the timing on an engine.