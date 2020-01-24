Totally dead

Hi All

I recently had my starter stick on on my 86 5.0 LX, I installed a new solenoid,ignition switch, and ignition relay in the column, now the car is totally dead with 14 volts at the battery..,cant even get headlights.. Any ideas?

Thanks for any help you can provide,

Tom
 

