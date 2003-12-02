Tough to drive a stang in the snow!

what type/size tires do you have?I have found it managable... till I put on my 245-50 kuhmo's 711's which are a summer tire.before I put those tires on, I could get around OK. I just drove a lot slower, more carefully, and throw the back end out on every other corner.The previous owner gave me a pair of studdies, and with those, I can get around just as well or better than any FWD. It should be noted though, that even though spinning the hard winter tires on dry pavement through several gears is fun, it can result in hair raising experience. Back when I had the turbo, was spinning through 1st gear (auto), hit second, and the back end whipped around before I even knew what happen. Damn uncontrollable open rear.Luckly, no damage was done, and I learned an important lesson... Buy a limited slip differential.now with the Kuhmo's, I can't get anywhere in more than a dusting on any slope greater than perfectly level. The tires have large tread blocks, and open grooves all the way around which makes for absolutly no forward grip.