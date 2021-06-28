Toyota Guy w/an 87 GT T-Top

Hey all!

New to Mustangs, my second Ford ever is an 87 Mustang GT T-Top 5 speed.

Broke a timing chain early on and have had it rebuilt with a cam upgrade. Also added an Explorer intake (sadly its a newer one with no provisions for ACT or EGR)

WOrking out the bugs still, but what little I have driven the car I love it!
 
Welcome to Stangnet,hopefully you can enjoy your time here and maybe chat with a few of the other Foxbody gurus that might check in.
 
