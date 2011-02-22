TPMS disable??

You can turn off the TMPS (partially.) The TPMS has 2 components - the General Electric Module (GEM) runs the sensors, and the Instrument control module sets the light. You CAN TURN OFF THE LIGHT ON THE DASH (regardless of where it is) by modifying the Instrument Control module to not show the 'fault.'

First, you need a module reader and writer. FORSCAN has one, and there is a free 3 month trial of it. After loading the software on your PC, you need to access the IC module thru the OBDII port, and load the IC parameter table. The line that shows: 720-01-01 codes needs to be modified from xxx7 xxxx xxxx to xxx3 xxxx xxxx. Write the new line, and the light is turned off. Your codes for TPMS faults in the GEM module are B2868, B2869, B2870, and B2871 (LF,RF,RR,LR). FORSCAN has plenty of docs and training to get you more details if the above isn't sufficient.