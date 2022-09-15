Decostercl02
I have a 95 gt. I added a 75 mm throttle body with a compatible air intake. It ran fine for about 100 feet till it started a high idle (2grand). The engine would stay at the rpm and speed that i left it at until I either revved it again or shifted. My tps will not stay at the voltage I set it to. So I replaced it and I'm still having the same problem. It feels like the throttle is getting stuck but only if the tps is plugged in. It runs decent if it's unplugged.if plugged in it won't start or idles high and the above problems persist. Any advice would be greatly appreciated. Local mechanic won't work on it due to being aftermarket parts. So yall are my only hope. Thank you.