I have a 95 gt. I added a 75 mm throttle body with a compatible air intake. It ran fine for about 100 feet till it started a high idle (2grand). The engine would stay at the rpm and speed that i left it at until I either revved it again or shifted. My tps will not stay at the voltage I set it to. So I replaced it and I'm still having the same problem. It feels like the throttle is getting stuck but only if the tps is plugged in. It runs decent if it's unplugged.if plugged in it won't start or idles high and the above problems persist. Any advice would be greatly appreciated. Local mechanic won't work on it due to being aftermarket parts. So yall are my only hope. Thank you.
 

What voltage fluctuation are you seeing?

The TPS doesn’t need to stay at any preset value. While I don’t know the range on the SN95 cars, the fox cars use 0.5-1.25v as an acceptable voltage at idle.

The way it works is when you start the car the ECU looks at idle voltage at startup and assigns that a variable to identify idle. Whether it’s 0.85v or 1.1v makes no difference.

Generally if you are outside of the acceptable range you generate a code within the ECU.

Clarifying what you are seeing would help. Are you setting it to 1V and seeing it rise to 2V? Or are you seeing small swings in the 0.1-0.2V range. Generally as wiring heats up, resistance increases so you will see small fluctuations.
 
