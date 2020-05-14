TPS sensor

A

africansnowowl

Member
Apr 29, 2020
11
15
13
36
San Antonio
I've been trying to get the drivability back to normal in the 87' GT I bought. It would start fine and idle at a normal 800ish rpm, then after driving for a little bit, the idle would climb to 1400 or so. I read through the high idle check lists. Long story short, I replaced all the sensors, (O2, IAC, ECT, ACT, EGR delete)all motorcraft where applicable, replaced the dry rotted vacuum lines, double checked timing(13 degrees). Still had the idle issue. I had originally set the TPS to .95. Checked it again the other day and the voltage was 1.8. Figured the sensor was bad so put a new motorcraft TPS sensor and the voltage was still about 1.8. After drilling out the holes, the best I could get it down to was 1.1. The reference voltage was 8.1 volts. What would be the most likely cause of this high voltage? I traced the reference wire back, and where it meets the EGR wire, some of the sheathing has came off but the wire still looked good. I wouldn't be upset if I had to replace the computer, bc a MAF conversion with an A9P was going to be the next thing I do to the car.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
32,758
8,914
224
Massachusetts
8.1 volts for reference voltage it too high. It's going to throw off all your sensor readings.

Speed density ECU's are cheap compared to mass air ecus. I'd try and pick up a new ECU to try if you trace that 8.1 volts back to the ECU
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
lxhatch91 Tps sensor help please Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
G Tps Sensors 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
P Expired Bbk 65mm Tb, Tps Sensor Engine and Power Adder 0
sen2two Tps Sensor And Holley Throttle Body 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
sen2two Tps Sensor And Holley Throttle Body 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
Amber Midkiff Please Help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
CarMichael Angelo Electrical Initial Setting For Tps Sensor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Project86 Electrical Sensor Return, Messed Up Tps, Burnt Trace @ Pin 46, Auto To 5sp V8 Swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
MONDONGO-NICA Tps (throttle Position Sensor) Adjustment Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
k00ksta Tps Sensor Vref Voltage Below 5 Volts 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
des89stang stock 5.0 throttle body complete with TPS sensor and idle control motor Engine and Power Adder 0
M No ground on TPS sensor (ran new ground and fixed it) more problems!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
Kornnut TPS sensors differences SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
T TPS being out of range throw other sensors off during koer? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
S TPS Sensors in wheels 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
RobertLF42 TPS Sensor Problem. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
8 TPS Sensor issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
87whtecoupe tps sensor 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 1
1995GTStang symptoms of a bad TPS sensor 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
98COBRA281 TPS sensor wires? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
1993SSP Difference in TPS sensor? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
90topdown Replaced TPS Sensor - still get .15 volts ??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 40
97woodward Replacing TPS Sensor SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
sport200 TPS sensor! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
X I can't get my TPS sensor voltage up Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Y Checking volts for TPS Sensor? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
N tps sensor question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
slow5.0gt TPS sensor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
95strokerPSU Which TPS Sensor for Fox TB Swap 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
N tps sensor black ground wire Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
N multimeter question and tps sensor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
billb60 New guy question,TPS sensors where? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
lead09 TPS Sensor Accuracy??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
97gtconv. TPS Sensor can't be removed!!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
invertmast TPS sensor problem SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
8 is my TPS sensor bad or going bad ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
04GT Throttle Position Sensor (TPS) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
jrc_03_gt show me what the tps sensor is in a picture. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
F Is my TPS sensor gone bad? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
zenboy99 TPS sensor for Fox TB conversion 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
jb89coupe TPS voltage spike - it's not the sensor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Curse TPS sensor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
N tps sensor SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
G Tps Sensor..help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
9 TPS Sensor Voltage Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
S tps sensor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 51
91LX_5L TPS SENSOR SCREWS...(cant get them out!?) 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
TrophyHead TPS Sensor my screws arent working good. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
dastang2 tps sensor mayhem SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
1 TPS Sensors Driving me CRAZY!!!!!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
Similar threads
Top Bottom