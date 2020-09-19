Tps/Throttle body question.

G

gdushkin

New Member
Nov 6, 2019
16
0
1
25
Massachusets
I have a 1994 Gt It had a weird hanging idle, poor acceleration and it would also buck on decel. I decided to check my tps voltage and it was about 1.2. So I decided to adjust it down to below 1v it only went as low as 1v and the issues still continued. So I decided to unplug it and the issues went away and the car seems to run much better. I decided it was a bad tps so I got one from Rock Auto. When I installed a new one the idle jumped to almost 2k and it would just stay there. So I adjusted it down with the idle screw next to the iac. The problem still continued I read the voltage on the new tps and it giving me 1.4v so I tried to adjust it got it down as low as 1.2 but that was as low as it will go. It seems to me that the throttle body is not closing all the way and I can't figure out how to adjust the stopper screw because it doesn't have a nut. Any suggestions on what could be the issue here? I only have one code which is 553 ( I Don't have smog equipment)
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
H Throttle body actuator or tps issue 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
sen2two Tps Sensor And Holley Throttle Body 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
sen2two Tps Sensor And Holley Throttle Body 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
Exile Sn95' To Fox Throttle Body Tps Wiring Help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
des89stang stock 5.0 throttle body complete with TPS sensor and idle control motor Engine and Power Adder 0
gtcobra302 FOR SALE-94/95 BBK 70MM THROTTLE BODY with IAC and TPS Engine and Power Adder Parts 2
caribe94 Professional Products throttle body IAC TPS installation 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 14
hollywoodstang FRPP 70mm Throttle body, TPS adjustment?! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
AnthonyR23 Stock throttle body iac tps same as 65mm?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
4cammer72 65mm throttle body tps pinout? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
mustangkid2.3 65mm throttle body problem with the tps 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 41
MONDONGO-NICA Tps (throttle Position Sensor) Adjustment Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
nmcgrawj TPS voltage at Wide-Open-Throttle Enhancer For 94-95 Mustang 5.0 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
W Adjust TPS to fix throttle hang? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
R Installing TPS, hold throttle open, or leave it closed? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
04GT Throttle Position Sensor (TPS) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
281pony TPS volts wont stay consistant, NO increase with throttle opening? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
E Casper Electronics TPS Throttle Enhancer?? is it worth it 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
africansnowowl TPS sensor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
James V Will SN95 TPS work with Fox ECU? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
K Engine Tps code 63 troubles Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
Hudson N Should it run with IAC unplugged? 04 gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
J Electrical TPS voltage Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 58
D Getting codes 998 and 122. 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 1
My92cashtrap Electrical TPS Wiring Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
S Idle problem 1990 with gt40 crate engine 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
lxhatch91 Tps sensor help please Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
icastrocorella Possible TPS problem 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
C TPS issue Digital Self-tuning Forum 2
Blucifer99 Engine 92 lx. Tps questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
B 2002 GT bad TPS values and idle issues 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
M Foxbody longblock 302 to sn95 troubleshooting Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
Stevenmverrill ???tps Fox/explorer Tb Swap On To Sn95 5.0????? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 21
G Tps Sensors 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Steel1 For Sale 75mm Tb W/tps Engine and Power Adder 0
Christian Cornwell Car Wont Run With Tps 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
TGIVinnie Tps Or Pcm Or What, Intermittent Gremlin 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
rkutzner Different Tps Question SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
N Bad Tps/iac? Bad/semi-erratic Idle, Running Very Rich; Window Motor Won't Connect To Gear 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
RangerJoe Expired Zex Tps Switch Engine and Power Adder 0
9 Tps And Iac Question?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
G 86 Gt Tps Reference Not Starting 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
P Expired Bbk 65mm Tb, Tps Sensor Engine and Power Adder 0
B 2001 4.6 Tps Question 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
R Engine Idling Issue SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
J No Voltage To Tps Intermittent No Start/run Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
jon_95GT Fuel No Power To Injectors Or Tps, Help Plz!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
grnhays Tps Voltage Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
B Electrical Tps Troubles. Low Voltage At The Vref Or Org/wht Wire. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 26
I Surging/ High Hanging Idle Tps Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Similar threads
Top Bottom