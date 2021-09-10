Electrical TPS Voltage / High Idle

K

KD5.0

New Member
Sep 7, 2021
1
0
1
34
Calgary
I recently installed Long Tube Headers and new O2 Sensors onto my 89 Mustang GT. When I went to pick it up from the mechanic it had a high idle (1500 - 2000RPM) and he could not figure out how to fix so I brought home to do a base idle reset. In the process when I check the TPS voltage after setting the idle screw I am getting a reading of 2 V instead of anywhere in the range of .75 - 1.2 V.

What would be causing such a high TPS reading? Do I need a new TPS?
 

Top Bottom