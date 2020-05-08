TR3650 3rd gear problem

I'm new to Mustangs, but I have researched this a bit and couldn't find the exact issue. I recently got my 2002 GT, and it has the TR3650 tranny. I put on an MGW short throw shifter, and all seems well, except when shifting into 3rd especially, if i push up on the shifter it is like it goes into neutral, and when i let go of the shifter it goes into 3rd, almost like it overshifted. Now, as I understand it, the TR3650 is not supposed to allow overshifting because it has internal shift stops. I did not install shift stops on the shifter because i read that you shouldn't. If i shift slowly and stop when I go into gear, all is well, it doesn't pop out, and it drives good. the problem arises when im really getting on it and shifting hard, it overshoots the gear i guess is the best way to put it. any ideas? Synchro? bent fork?