TR3650 3rd gear problem

M

Mcam13

New Member
May 8, 2020
2
0
1
39
Barton
I'm new to Mustangs, but I have researched this a bit and couldn't find the exact issue. I recently got my 2002 GT, and it has the TR3650 tranny. I put on an MGW short throw shifter, and all seems well, except when shifting into 3rd especially, if i push up on the shifter it is like it goes into neutral, and when i let go of the shifter it goes into 3rd, almost like it overshifted. Now, as I understand it, the TR3650 is not supposed to allow overshifting because it has internal shift stops. I did not install shift stops on the shifter because i read that you shouldn't. If i shift slowly and stop when I go into gear, all is well, it doesn't pop out, and it drives good. the problem arises when im really getting on it and shifting hard, it overshoots the gear i guess is the best way to put it. any ideas? Synchro? bent fork?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
0 Tr3650 Won't get out of neutral 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
0 T5 to tr3650 SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
M TR3650 dragging noise early in gears low rpms 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
E Tr3650 wont engage any gears The Welcome Wagon 0
E Drivetrain Tr3650 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
Porkchop84 Progress Thread 1998 Gt Navi Swap, With A Tremec Tr3650 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
B Transferrable Parts Between 2008 3v And 2002 2v SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
N Gt Tr3650 In Mach 1 Will Computer Work? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
T 800+hp With Tr3650 Transmission / Traction Problems 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 17
J T45 Shifter On A Tr3650? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
rvd9431 Expired Tr3650 Transmission 01-04 Gt Mustang Brand New Rebuild Upgraded---kenosha, Wi Drivetrain Parts 2
T Ticking Noise SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
T Drivetrain Stiff Clutch Problem SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
Gary Ugarek Expired 2002 Gt 4.6l Sohc And Tremec Tr3650 Transmission Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
bhuff30 T45 To Tr3650 SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
08GTCSTurbo Expired Tr3650 For Sale Throw Me A Fair Price Drivetrain Parts 0
hboy2v Speedo Reads Off On 02 Gt After Tko500 & Tr3650 Swap SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
dlane2 Expired 2010 TR3650 Drivetrain Parts 4
W TR3650 trans swap SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
coondawg 2001 tr3650 for sale Drivetrain Parts 0
JymboSlice tr3650 steel bellhousing? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
P tr3650 backup light switch SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
stang200690 s197 Mustang AOD to TR3650. 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
P TR3650 For Sale. Drivetrain Parts 0
redmustanggt_03 tr3650 trans and 8.8 housing Drivetrain Parts 0
timeless2 Stock shifter for TR3650 5-speed Drivetrain Parts 5
T FS: TR3650 transmission.. Drivetrain Parts 3
Mikie Hurst TR3650 Shifter with MGW handle Drivetrain Parts 0
F Need clutch release lever cover (tr3650) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
0 tr3650 upgrades SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 14
jivepepper Going from TR3650 to 4R70W? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
GreyDiesel RP Sychromesh in TR3650 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 5
A tr3650 swap help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
astronut1885 Trans issues. TR3650. Leaking a bunch. WTF! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
C Transmission upgrade kit for TR3650 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
R rebuilt tr3650 SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
slow5.0gt Promotion TR3650 SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
EPIK 03-04 Cobra aluminum flywheel in a tr3650?? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
stangJunkie04 TR3650 to C4 swap SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
StangYellow driveshaft t-45/tr3650 SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
slow5.0gt TR3650 SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
B T45 & TR3650 Owners - Help! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 15
B TR3650 / T45 Differences SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 24
L tr3650 issues SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
65fastback2+2 TR3650 Rear Transmission Seal Replacement 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
97vertstang 01 gt , t45 or tr3650?? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
M Mach 1 internals +TR3650 (blower) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
H screwed on warranty work on my tr3650 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
Jizabel snaped TR3650 input shaft 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
S TR3650 transmission gear ratios SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
Similar threads
Top Bottom