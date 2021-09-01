So i have been running a 4cyl t5 for about 2 years and it blew up the other day and i am having a really hard time finding another trans.. im currently in a tough spot my timing chain on my ram5.7 jumped and the day after tearing into the motor, my trans in my fox blew up.. anyways im trying to look for a decent deal on a v8 t5 but have yet to find one even though i have a guy who has a parts yard full of foxs all the time he doesnt even have one right now. So im wondering since i might have found a good deal on a 3650 on ebay if it would be tons of work, and money on other parts to make it work, wondering if they are good or even worth it.. but I also have a line on a 94 t5 with correct bellhousing apparently for the fox for 450$ but i dont know what condition its in for sure, as the car it came out of wasnt running. Im wondering if that would be a fair price for a gamble essentially or if i should wait to find a fox v8 t5 any advice appreciated..