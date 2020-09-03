What's it Worth? TR6060 full swap parts

Greg Smith

Nov 26, 2017
I will be swapping out my TR6060 from Astro Performance in 2 weeks. I will be selling the complete swap set. Trans, MGW shifter, Spicer 1-piece Aluminum driveshaft, rear trans cross member.
I have put 11k miles on this trans with no issues. The trans is filled with Tremec’s new HP-MTF fluid. Anyone is welcome to come drive the car before I remove it all.

What would a good asking/selling price be?
 

