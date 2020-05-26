Electrical Tracking down my always full fuel gauge issue....89 Notch

Like it says I got a 89 Notch that has a fuel gauge reading way past full despite the tank being close to empty. As far as I know the gauge hasnt worked even before I owned it. The car is a swap car now housing a 2.3T if it matters.

Im going to start with checking out the Anti Slosh unit in the back bypassing it temporarily to see if it helps. If that doesnt help id like to check the wiring from the tank connector to the dash but im a bit confused on verifying it.
If I wanted to check it for any breaks between the tank and dash can I simply just do an ohm test on each wire from the tank sending unit to the dash cluster? I was told that if the gauge goes to full its possibly a broken wire grounding itself out somewhere in the car, if I wanted to check that could I just touch each side of the fuel sending unit connector to a ground anywhere on the car? Or if I disconnected the tank sending unit wires and put a ohm tester on it, it would read around what 150-180 ohms if it was truly full??

Last resort is dropping the tank and looking at the float and whatnot.
 

