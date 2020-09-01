Traction control issues

Sep 1, 2020
Hey guys! 100% new here and I can’t fix this myself and no one has any clue what’s going on....

2014 5.0 43,xxx miles....

I got a job where a vehicle was provided so I don’t daily the 5.0 anymore... and the original key to car has gone missing. Bought a new key, used a friends scanner to erase the old ones and program the new ones... everything works fine but the car won’t let me turn my traction control off. Hit the button and nothing happens, no warnings come up... weird. Also, a little side note. I thought it may involve the key issues so I tried to manually program them by cycling the keys 8 times and doing it that way.. but after cycling the keys and hitting the unlock button the car beeps at me like it’s being stolen..... thanks for any help as I’m clueless and quite irritated.
 

