Traction Control Won't Turn Off

Nov 10, 2016
Hey guys. I am new to the forum and have tried to search but couldn't come up with anything. I just purchased a 2011 Mustang GT and I can't seem to get the traction control or advancetrac to turn off. I've done everything that the manual says to do and still doesn't work. I am getting a tpms sensor fault and tire pressure low light. Hold this have anything to do with advancetrac not turning off? The car does not have the factory wheels. It is sitting on 20's right now. Thanks for your help.
 

Jul 28, 2014
Welcome!

The TPMS shouldn't be affecting your ability to turn off TCS as far as I know. You need to find out if those wheels even have TPMS sensors in them. If they do and your tire pressure is at or near 32 psi, then at least one of your sensors is probably dead. You can get them checked out at a dealer (or maybe a tire shop) if you want to fix the issue.

There are 3 ways to turn traction control off:

- TCS off (most basic one, removes some traction control): just press the traction control button once;
- Sport mode (removes more traction control): foot on brake, press the traction control button twice in quick succession;
- AdvanceTrac off (removes all traction control): foot on brake, press and hold the traction control button for 8 long seconds.

If the first one doesn't work, then something is wrong. Although I haven't heard of any issues with the TCS not turning off before.

Aug 6, 2011
You need to find out if those wheels even have TPMS sensors in them. If they do and your tire pressure is at or near 32 psi, then at least one of your sensors is probably dead. You can get them checked out at a dealer (or maybe a tire shop) if you want to fix the issue.

I would bet somebody switched out the rims and didn't know there are TPMS sensors in each stock rim/wheel that need to link up to the car. Ford has them and can put them in. Or you can order them (and the little hand held device) from the internet and have your local tire shop install them and sync them to the car. Maybe traction won't turn off if a tire pressure issue is sensed as some safety precaution? These cars do funny things.

For example: I have the Shaker 1000 system. If I have the sound cranked up on a really bassy song with a lot of low end frequency and traction turned off, sometimes my car will sense the vibration from the subs and turn traction back on because it thinks my car is having major traction issues. GIGO: electronics are only as smart as the people designing and fullproofing them.
 
Sep 7, 2017
Hey guys. I am new to the forum and have tried to search but couldn't come up with anything. I just purchased a 2011 Mustang GT and I can't seem to get the traction control or advancetrac to turn off. I've done everything that the manual says to do and still doesn't work. I am getting a tpms sensor fault and tire pressure low light. Hold this have anything to do with advancetrac not turning off? The car does not have the factory wheels. It is sitting on 20's right now. Thanks for your help.
i disconnected the battery for 30 min on my 2011 v6 now workes fine.
 
Jan 19, 2020
I know this is an older post, but it might be the key, it can be programed so you cant turn the traction control off, limit top speed, mute the stereo unless seat belts are used, don't know what else ;) I own a 2011 GT, previous owner had it programmed that way
 
