Traction Control Won't Turn Off

Hey guys. I am new to the forum and have tried to search but couldn't come up with anything. I just purchased a 2011 Mustang GT and I can't seem to get the traction control or advancetrac to turn off. I've done everything that the manual says to do and still doesn't work. I am getting a tpms sensor fault and tire pressure low light. Hold this have anything to do with advancetrac not turning off? The car does not have the factory wheels. It is sitting on 20's right now. Thanks for your help.
