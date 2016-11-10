Traction Control Won't Turn Off

Welcome!



The TPMS shouldn't be affecting your ability to turn off TCS as far as I know. You need to find out if those wheels even have TPMS sensors in them. If they do and your tire pressure is at or near 32 psi, then at least one of your sensors is probably dead. You can get them checked out at a dealer (or maybe a tire shop) if you want to fix the issue.



There are 3 ways to turn traction control off:



- TCS off (most basic one, removes some traction control): just press the traction control button once;

- Sport mode (removes more traction control): foot on brake, press the traction control button twice in quick succession;

- AdvanceTrac off (removes all traction control): foot on brake, press and hold the traction control button for 8 long seconds.



If the first one doesn't work, then something is wrong. Although I haven't heard of any issues with the TCS not turning off before.



Sent from my Pixel using Tapatalk