Rather than start a new thread, I will revive this one and ask for updates.

I just realized that with my family fleet consolidation plan, I might not have anything with a trailer hitch! I need to pull a Ford pickup bed trailer with branches/yard waste or a borrowed low trailer for the riding mower. So it is not like I am pulling a loaded horse trailer or a ski boat.

questions

1. Is the wheelbase so short to make towing a wild ride? The 5.0 drivetrain and the brakes can handle it. These trailers track well, but trailer sway is not fun.

2. All I am finding are new 94 up hitches and a universal kit. Does anyone know how close the 94 part would fit a 91 LX?

The other options are a Covair bumper hitch (it’s an ugly hitch and not as strong, but the powerglide can take it) and a Grand Caravan that may not stay in the fleet as long, especially if a trailer hurts the transmission.

Thanks!