Fox Trailer hitch

  • Sponsors(?)


Olivethefet

Olivethefet

Slap me as well as point and laugh
May 17, 2018
1,653
1,071
123
39
Enterprise AL
Did you see a 88 GT with a trailer hitch or just curious. Back in the day my dad tried to convince me to cut a hole in the rear ground effect and install a hitch. I thought he was crazy.
 
D

Demelle155

New Member
Oct 12, 2017
20
0
1
32
Olivethefet said:
Did you see a 88 GT with a trailer hitch or just curious. Back in the day my dad tried to convince me to cut a hole in the rear ground effect and install a hitch. I thought he was crazy.
Click to expand...
No i have a 88 gt and i want to install one because i would rather drive my fox with a trailer then my wifes car lol i like mine better
 
2Blue2

2Blue2

will be trying this sex one when I can find it
Mar 5, 2019
1,837
1,062
123
52
Oahu
Buy one that is close and modify
Any thing is possiable

Look he's towing spare rear end parts

82909655.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: Demelle155
T

trebor3170

mine usually gets hard with the car on
May 31, 2019
98
38
28
61
Salisbury, MD
I don't know, a quick search on etrailer.com has listings for 94 up, nothing for 93 down. The underside of a 93 and a 94, aren't that different, but I assume they are different enough that a hitch won't interchange. A good welder should be able to fab one up if need be.
 
Olivethefet

Olivethefet

Slap me as well as point and laugh
May 17, 2018
1,653
1,071
123
39
Enterprise AL
Demelle155 said:
i would rather drive my fox with a trailer then my wifes car lol i like mine better
Click to expand...
Thats cool. You're just going to have to get creative and figure out a way to get under or go through the rear ground effect. My dad's idea back in the day was to cut a small square hole that the hitch would go through to the receiver. When not in use you would pop the plastic square, that would normally go into the receiver, into the hole on in the ground effect. I never tested the theory.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
32,981
9,152
224
Massachusetts
I've seen it done on LXs.

The location of the hitch however would interfere with the GT ground effects
 
Olivethefet

Olivethefet

Slap me as well as point and laugh
May 17, 2018
1,653
1,071
123
39
Enterprise AL
General karthief said:
I hate the idea.
buy a truck, that's what they are for.
better yet, buy your wife a truck.
Click to expand...
I'm with ya man. I just couldn't wrap my noodle around the idea back in the day. Not on a GT at least. You could get away with it on an LX.

I put a hitch on my 93 Altima 5 speed. I handed all kinds of stuff with that car! Loved it, but I didn't really car what it looked like either.

Hell, that hitch saved that car more than once from being damaged in rear end collisions!
 
  • Like
Reactions: 2Blue2
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
16,633
5,309
193
polk county florida
I'm done buy'n trucks for a while.
Now on that hitch, there used to be a hidden type hitch years ago that was flat and came out under the bumper cover, same slide in style as the 'reese' hitch. Have not seen one in years though.
 
Wayne Waldrep

Wayne Waldrep

Before I post a pic, do you have one of yours?
15 Year Member
Apr 14, 2003
860
439
83
53
Cuba, AL
I installed a couple of these in the old days. When I bought this convertible those hitches were not available anymore. I've spent my life designing things so I got on my CAD system and designed one. I went to my friends machine shop and made it. Very solid. I still have it as a matter of fact. I've put it under my car (93 Cobra ground effects) and it's a ways from fitting. I've been thinking about designing a new removable part that would only show while towing. I pulled my big motorcycle with the Vert a few times. You'll have to zoom up on the car to see the hitch.

630059
 
  • Like
Reactions: 2Blue2
CarMichael Angelo

CarMichael Angelo

clearly, I’ve got something going on in that hole
SN Certified Technician
Nov 29, 1999
12,570
13,733
234
62
Birmingham, al
m.imdb.com
Wayne Waldrep said:
I installed a couple of these in the old days. When I bought this convertible those hitches were not available anymore. I've spent my life designing things so I got on my CAD system and designed one. I went to my friends machine shop and made it. Very solid. I still have it as a matter of fact. I've put it under my car (93 Cobra ground effects) and it's a ways from fitting. I've been thinking about designing a new removable part that would only show while towing. I pulled my big motorcycle with the Vert a few times. You'll have to zoom up on the car to see the hitch.

630059
Click to expand...
No need to zoom up on it, the car is huge in the pics as it is. I did zoom up on the Cobra though.......now I have both of your plate numbers, on both of your mustangs......(it makes identity/auto theft that much easier for me.):ninja:
 
Wayne Waldrep

Wayne Waldrep

Before I post a pic, do you have one of yours?
15 Year Member
Apr 14, 2003
860
439
83
53
Cuba, AL
CarMichael Angelo said:
No need to zoom up on it, the car is huge in the pics as it is. I did zoom up on the Cobra though.......now I have both of your plate numbers, on both of your mustangs......(it makes identity/auto theft that much easier for me.):ninja:
Click to expand...
Neither tag exists anymore...lol
I mean, they did sit outside anytime I went somewhere so I'm not sure why people hide them. I've been wondering if we met at any of the car get togethers in Bham. That pic is in Alabaster.
 
Last edited:
90sickfox

90sickfox

I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
5,290
4,347
203
42
I've seen a few guys carrying race wheels and tool boxes to the track with hitches on their mustangs.
 
FastDriver

FastDriver

My dad had a bra
SN Certified Technician
Sep 5, 2001
4,543
1,247
214
Fort Knox, KY
Had one installed on my first fox when I was in high school when I lived in Florida so I could tow my waverunner to the beach. It got the job done without issue, and it was the removable kind. You don't wanna tow too much, but that was a 3 seat 500 lbs waverunner + trailer.

I just down the road to U-haul and they were able to do it. That was probably in '98, though. So, I doubt they've kept that model in production, but you never know.
 
A

allen329

New Member
Sep 28, 2019
1
0
1
26
united states
you can install it but for this, a person should have good expertise in welding and must have well installed, I am a towing truck driver at car Towing service company, a few weeks ago i towed a 88 GT in that the trailer hitch was installed on that.
 
Last edited:
7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

Now I want a 10 year badge
Sep 1, 2010
2,475
385
124
Kearney, NE
Rather than start a new thread, I will revive this one and ask for updates.
I just realized that with my family fleet consolidation plan, I might not have anything with a trailer hitch! I need to pull a Ford pickup bed trailer with branches/yard waste or a borrowed low trailer for the riding mower. So it is not like I am pulling a loaded horse trailer or a ski boat.
questions
1. Is the wheelbase so short to make towing a wild ride? The 5.0 drivetrain and the brakes can handle it. These trailers track well, but trailer sway is not fun.
2. All I am finding are new 94 up hitches and a universal kit. Does anyone know how close the 94 part would fit a 91 LX?
The other options are a Covair bumper hitch (it’s an ugly hitch and not as strong, but the powerglide can take it) and a Grand Caravan that may not stay in the fleet as long, especially if a trailer hurts the transmission.
Thanks!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Steve491 Trailer Hitch For Sale Interior Exterior Parts 0
A Trailer hitch 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 13
2013 Geee T Trailer hitch? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
fawcett Ummmm... How Can I Put A Trailer Hitch On This Thing? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
stangboy999 2005+ GT Trailer Hitch? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 25
reddy351 Trailer hitch for SN95? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 32
D Trailer hitches part II 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 9
M Will they make a trailer hitch for 2005 GTs? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 25
M Trailer Hitch for 99 Cobra SVT Tech Forum 14
Hammer1999Gt Does any one have a trailer hitch on their stang SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 17
J Trailer Fresh 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
Noobz347 Video New 19' Gt-500 Teaser Trailer 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
RangerJoe Trailer Modification 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
74stang2togo Wanted: Cheap Bumper-pull Camping Trailer Other Classifieds 2
FastDriver Will A 7ft Wide Enclosed Trailer Work? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 23
horse sence I Can't See My Car Trailer ! Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
Kornnut On The Trailer To It's New Home 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
hoopty5.0 Car Haulers Vs. Enclosed Trailers 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
B Stolen In Las Vegas Sunday Night - Truck Trailer And Race Car Regional Forums and Event Information 0
revhead347 This old Trailer Project thread 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
T Is this trailer a good deal? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
F 2002 Pace Optima 48' Trailer Other Classifieds 0
OkieHick Draw-Tite trailer receiver 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 1
S whats the best way to trailer a fox body? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
mustang20010 2008 2 CAR TRAILER / hauler 34' deck, LED's, extras Other Classifieds 1
R Need to pull band trailer 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 13
Kdubslugga Need to trailer my Mustang 450 miles what do I Need? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
M Recommendation for a rental trailer to transport a Shelby GT500. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
whitesqual Protection while trailering your car 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
W wiring for trailer lights 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
astronut1885 Towing a small Uhaul trailer with my GT...suicide? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
orlandomustang 1970 BOSS 302 Grabber Orange Concours Trailered Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
B Enclosed car trailer 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
FrankenStang No more Trailer Queen in FOTM? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 49
N Event Video Trailer Imports VS Domestics - MIR World Cup Finals November 9th, 2008!!! Regional Forums and Event Information 0
87foxstang want to rent car trailer Regional Forums and Event Information 0
K Enclosed car trailer needed this weekend Regional Forums and Event Information 2
Y adding a 4wire trailer lights - Help 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
99FiveOh Check out this idiot trying to load my car onto a trailer! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 23
D TRAILER TOWING PART II 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
hotstang_46 Car on Trailer for last Year...Suspension compressed..problem? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Aliate X 28 Weeks Later trailer is out!!! WOOT 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
D OT. Camper Trailer Insurance 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Aliate X New transformers trailer is out! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
Engel 300 trailer 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
Engel new transformers trailer 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
Joe 5.0 Any ideas for a budget towing/trailer package? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 34
D Done with the Stang trailer.................. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
D Almost done building my custom trailer for the Stang......... 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 16
Aliate X 300, looks to be the best movie in a long time...(trailer) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Similar threads
Top Bottom