I installed a couple of these in the old days. When I bought this convertible those hitches were not available anymore. I've spent my life designing things so I got on my CAD system and designed one. I went to my friends machine shop and made it. Very solid. I still have it as a matter of fact. I've put it under my car (93 Cobra ground effects) and it's a ways from fitting. I've been thinking about designing a new removable part that would only show while towing. I pulled my big motorcycle with the Vert a few times. You'll have to zoom up on the car to see the hitch.