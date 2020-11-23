Trailering recommendations

This past August I trailered my non airconditioned 64.5 Coupe to Sturgis Mustang Ralley (great time btw) . Used a friends flatbed and he tied car down using chain binders. I know chain binders are the preferred method, but he struggled to find points to attach or wrap a chain that did not end up rubbing on a brake line or other car component. Took us awhile before we come up with something satisfactory. I've been looking at wheel nets and wondering what you all think. What are your recommendations for trailering on a flatbed ?