Trailering recommendations

4

472viper

Member
Oct 17, 2019
74
8
18
66
Sioux Falls SD
This past August I trailered my non airconditioned 64.5 Coupe to Sturgis Mustang Ralley (great time btw) . Used a friends flatbed and he tied car down using chain binders. I know chain binders are the preferred method, but he struggled to find points to attach or wrap a chain that did not end up rubbing on a brake line or other car component. Took us awhile before we come up with something satisfactory. I've been looking at wheel nets and wondering what you all think. What are your recommendations for trailering on a flatbed ?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

jrichker
Timing Cover/harmonic Balancer Removal And Replacement
Replies
0
Views
6K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
Sharad
Upr's S197 Handling Package
Replies
0
Views
2K
Vendor Sponsor Forums
Sharad
Sharad
S
  • Locked
TURN-KEY TURBO BIG BORE 347 DSS AFR 614 RWHP/657 RWTQ
Replies
2
Views
6K
Engine and Power Adder Parts
speedshifter
S
C
  • Locked
The Teal Terminator!!!...LOTS of details
Replies
41
Views
14K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
CarCrazyRDM
C
Top Bottom