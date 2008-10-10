Tranny Shifting Problem 5th to 4th Only

New Member
Feb 3, 2007
I just ahd all new synchros put in the trans and it shifts nice 1 thru fifth and down shifts nice 4th thru 1st...

However the tranny will not down shift from 5th to 4th. I can go from 5th to 3rd and then to 4th, but not directly into 4th.

Does anybody know what this may be?


Man I bought a Mustang cuz I love them and have nothing but troubles, hassles, ass wipe engine builders that do a half ass job, lie pretty much about what was done and then never return your call or email. I love the car but man I have sunk way too much into this thing to have this many issues...
 
10 Year Member
Oct 31, 2006
Chengdu Province
Does it grind, or does it feel like the shifter just stops and won't let you go into 4th? If its not grinding, it could be an issue with the linkages on the top of the case, and/or your shifter. If it grinds, then the rebuild was just not done right.


Ha, that's why you need to do the work YOURSELF.
 
New Member
Feb 3, 2007
It does not grind at all...It just will not go in, Ive tried rev shifting as well, the only way to get it to go into gear is from 3-4. If it was alinkage issue why would it go into 4th from 3rd? The tranny seems to shift well up and down just not 4 to 5, it will not go into 4th from 5th only. trust me if I knew how to do it all I would.
 
New Member
Jan 30, 2020
Sacramento, CA
influence said:
It does not grind at all...It just will not go in, Ive tried rev shifting as well, the only way to get it to go into gear is from 3-4. If it was alinkage issue why would it go into 4th from 3rd? The tranny seems to shift well up and down just not 4 to 5, it will not go into 4th from 5th only. trust me if I knew how to do it all I would.
Ever find out what the problem was?
 
