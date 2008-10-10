Tranny Shifting Problem 5th to 4th Only

I just ahd all new synchros put in the trans and it shifts nice 1 thru fifth and down shifts nice 4th thru 1st...



However the tranny will not down shift from 5th to 4th. I can go from 5th to 3rd and then to 4th, but not directly into 4th.



Does anybody know what this may be?





Man I bought a Mustang cuz I love them and have nothing but troubles, hassles, ass wipe engine builders that do a half ass job, lie pretty much about what was done and then never return your call or email. I love the car but man I have sunk way too much into this thing to have this many issues...