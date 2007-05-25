Tranny Swap Done by Anthony05GT on my 07 GT

What? I'd of had to stop and go too much for pics. The swap is the same as an '05-'06, but the computer can't be re-engineered like they can. I also found a couple of wiring differences that threw me off a little. The '07 wiring diagram manual had mistake in it which caused a slight set back. Thanks to Don (Burndown) Burton for hooking me up at the dealer with the computer work and the wiring diagram manual which he let me borrow.



This is the very first '07 auto to manual tranny swap.



Bigcat, we had to buy a manny tranny pcm and do the PATS key thing, but it wouldn't accept the programming for some reason, so he pulled a program out of another '07 and flogged the computer for a while until it worked. Then the car still wouldn't start with the new computer, so I went back home with the computer in the back seat while driving on the old computer at about 1/4 throttle max......not a failsafe issue. When I got home I found the wiring discrepancy under the dash. The book showed a 2 wire plug which was for the starter enabler switch at the clutch pedal. There was no 2 wire plug at all. There was a 3 wire plug which was larger in size, but still contained the two I needed. On the '05 cars there is a dummy plug in the harness plug that already has the 2 wires jumped out on auto cars right from the factory. It was a stressfull day to say the least. I thought I had my tit in a ringer for a while there.