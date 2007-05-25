Tranny Swap Done by Anthony05GT on my 07 GT

I would like to thank Anthony for the flawless tranny swap he did on my 07 stang. Taking my boring auto and transforming it to a manual beast was not all peaches and cherries. We found out that the computer on the 07 mustang is not one to play with, but anthony came out on top. I plan to take my car in to JPC to have it put on the dyno to see what my new numbers are. As an auto I had (455.7rwhp and 427rwtq) and with the fact that I now have alot less weight, I am thinking of coming out to around 500rwhp.
 

what were the issues with the ECU? programming issues that were differeent than on Anthony's car? how did you tune the ECU? have the dealer give you a flash for a manual car, then install new tune for the new ECU code with your handheld tuner? :shrug:
 
What? I'd of had to stop and go too much for pics. The swap is the same as an '05-'06, but the computer can't be re-engineered like they can. I also found a couple of wiring differences that threw me off a little. The '07 wiring diagram manual had mistake in it which caused a slight set back. Thanks to Don (Burndown) Burton for hooking me up at the dealer with the computer work and the wiring diagram manual which he let me borrow.

This is the very first '07 auto to manual tranny swap.

Bigcat, we had to buy a manny tranny pcm and do the PATS key thing, but it wouldn't accept the programming for some reason, so he pulled a program out of another '07 and flogged the computer for a while until it worked. Then the car still wouldn't start with the new computer, so I went back home with the computer in the back seat while driving on the old computer at about 1/4 throttle max......not a failsafe issue. When I got home I found the wiring discrepancy under the dash. The book showed a 2 wire plug which was for the starter enabler switch at the clutch pedal. There was no 2 wire plug at all. There was a 3 wire plug which was larger in size, but still contained the two I needed. On the '05 cars there is a dummy plug in the harness plug that already has the 2 wires jumped out on auto cars right from the factory. It was a stressfull day to say the least. I thought I had my tit in a ringer for a while there.
 
The main thing to know is you have to buy a remanufactered pcm from Ford that's for a manual car, so find another buddy or someone with a manny tranny car that was built near your car's build date and use his vin # when ordering it. Do the swap, jump out the blue/yellow and black wire under the driver's side dash which is on a plug just hanging there along with a white wire in the plug. Just ignore the white wire and use the blue/yellow and black wires at the starter enabler switch that goes on the clutch pedal or don't use the switch at all and jump the 2 wires out. ( jump out means connect them). After doing that you can drive the car to the dealer (one that's willing to get involved) while still using the auto pcm. You will be in failsafe mode with limited power. Then install the new pcm at the dealer and have the tech flash it fors your 2 keys. You have to bring both keys or it will not work. If you have a custom tune in your old auto pcm don't forget to flash it back to stock before changing computers.

Here's a link to my ''how to'' manual http://www.geocities.com/anthony05gt
 
If you were to go to the 5r55s 5-speed auto you would need a substantial portion of the wiring harness because there's a handfull of special plugs that go the the tranny with more than 20 wires. If you swapped to a C-4 or a 4r70w it would be a piece of cake because they are ''dumb'' transmissions that don't communicate with the pcm at all. You could actually not even have to worry about any computer issues. You would need a crossmember and driveshaft. That's an easy swap. I know a couple of guys who did that....one used the 4r70w and the other used a C-4.

Tom, you really need to try that new MGW shifter. I had a Steeda which is the same damn thing as your Pro50 and there's no comparison at all. I can actually shift this car without letting off the gas for once. The only way I could miss third gear is if I pulled the shifter rather than pushing it.
 
Hey Anthony thanks for the input. Believe it or not, I just swapped my Pro50 for a MGW this weekend. I've yet to really get on it, but the throws are much shorter (MGW is set at 9 turns) and finding the gears is really easy. I'll be letting it rip real soon!

If you swapped to a C-4 or a 4r70w it would be a piece of cake because they are ''dumb'' transmissions that don't communicate with the pcm at all.
I just swapped a 5 speed for a 4stb-e which is based on the 4r70w. It didn't require any computer controller. It's rated to 900hp. It's installed but hasn't been road tested yet. Car has interior stripped out for 8 point roll bar going in this week.

View attachment 383674
 
Forensicsteve, that car is officially molested:D

Tom281, I had my MGW at 8 turns and just set it for a bit longer throw at 6 turns. You should really dig that thing on speedshifts now. It's that torsion clamp set up where the remote mounting beam attaches to the shifter body that really cleans up the shifts by allowing a small amount of twist without affecting the shifts.
 
Old post, but are you still active in MD? I'm trying to get my 07 gt manual swapped, was wondering if you're still messing with these cars.
 
