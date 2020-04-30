tranny swap

Cam Coppola
Hi Everyone
I havent been on the forum for quite awhile.
I have been toying with the idea of switching from auto to manual on my 95
GT convertible. Miss having a manual.What is all involved. What would i need in parts. Any modification to the tranny tunnel. Does it affect ecu? Anything else I may be missing? All advice, opinions welcomed. btw its has stock rear gears 3.23.
Thanks in advance
