Tranny Swap

Cam Coppola

Cam Coppola

Member
Oct 23, 2017
35
4
18
50
Ontario, Canada
Hi Everyone
I havent been on the forum for quite awhile.
I have been toying with the idea of switching from auto to manual on my 95
GT convertible. Miss having a manual.What is all involved. What would i need in parts. Any modification to the tranny tunnel. Does it affect ecu? Anything else I may be missing? All advice, opinions welcomed. btw its has stock rear gears 3.23.
Thanks in advance
 

  • Sponsors(?)


revhead347

revhead347

I have face herpes.
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
7,941
943
214
40
Acworth, GA
No major modifications, just a lot of small parts you have to find. MPS salvages cars for all the parts and sells it as a kit.

rover.ebay.com

94 95 MUSTANG T5 TRANSMISSION CONVERSION KIT HD REBUILT WORLD CLASS | eBay

This is our Heavy Duty World Class T5. This transmission fits in 94 95 Mustang 5.0's. NEW HD clutch kit. We are the Worlds largest and oldest Ford Mustang only Parts and Salvage facility. We have over 30,000 square feet of Mustang parts under roof!
rover.ebay.com

That seems a little on the high side price wise, but you can call them. It is at least a comprehensive picture of all the parts you need. Never hurts to call.


Kurt
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
X 2.3L Turbo w/c3 auto to t5 tranny swap 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 4
M 302 Swap Tranny help. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
Smallblock Tranny swap SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
1 tranny swap 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
pondo51 Tranny swap 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Similar threads
2.3L Turbo w/c3 auto to t5 tranny swap
302 Swap Tranny help.
Tranny swap
tranny swap
Tranny swap
Top Bottom