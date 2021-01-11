Trans 5th gear whine

Hey all! i just recently replaced my shifter with a short throw and love it!

But about a week after install, my 5th gear began whining. It's only in that gear, when i shift to 4th at the same speed ~55mph, it goes away. I haven't heard this before the swap but it also didn't happen immediately after the swap, I didn't notice the whine for a bit. Does this sound related? I plan to remove the shifter to make sure the gasket is seated correctly and I'm changing the trans fluid this week as well.

I've got the TR-3650 in my '03 GT for reference. Thanks!
 

