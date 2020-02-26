Trans Brake 6R80 Auto V6

Question. Does anyone use a Transbrake on their V6 Mustang Auto? If so what brand? What does it stall up to? Do you have any problems with it Creeping forward?

I installed a JMS Launchmax by a good shop in town and the car stalls up to 4,000 rpm with my new Circle D Torque Converter yet it also CREEPS forward. I have talked to a number of people local but they really do not know and are guessing. I tried talking to JMS but their tech department is terrible and I got no good answers there.

I had one speed shop tell me to rebuild all the clutches in the tranny to a tune of $4,000 which is OUT. Surely there must be a semi easy fix here? Not every V6 with a transbrake is Creeping.

HELP?
 

