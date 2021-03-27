Hello all,Over the last year and a half I've slowing been putting together my 90 GT with a DSS racing 306 and built C4 I purchased from a family friend.Things are nearly done with the car but I do have some questions about running an external Transmission cooler.My questions are:1. The aluminum radiator I have is for an automatic trans, so it has the cooler previsions. Should I just use that?2. If I use an external cooler, does anyone have recommendations on:Type?Brand?Mounting?3. Are AN lines worth it? or can I go with rubber transmission cooler lines?4. Does the crazy deep pan change anyones opinion on an of those previous questions? (see photo. Car is thick with undercoating. please ignore)Pictures, advice, and questions are welcome!Thank you for your time-Justin