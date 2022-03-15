Trans Dipstick Length - 1965 Mustang

I need to know the length of the trans dipstick from a C4 in a 1965 C-code mustang. I've done some searching, but can't seem to find a solid answer. The one I have is clearly wrong because the bottom of the stick has been hacked off. Length seems about right, but there is no "full" mark. So if someone doesn't mind measuring theirs, please let me know. I'd like to know the length from where it seals at the top of the tube down to the full mark.



Yes, I know I should buy one... and I will... but I'd like to know where it should be so that when I get the new one, I know I got the right one.



Thanks.