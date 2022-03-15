Trans Dipstick Length - 1965 Mustang

DukeOfValencia

DukeOfValencia

Member
Apr 18, 2005
86
3
9
Valencia, CA
I need to know the length of the trans dipstick from a C4 in a 1965 C-code mustang. I've done some searching, but can't seem to find a solid answer. The one I have is clearly wrong because the bottom of the stick has been hacked off. Length seems about right, but there is no "full" mark. So if someone doesn't mind measuring theirs, please let me know. I'd like to know the length from where it seals at the top of the tube down to the full mark.

Yes, I know I should buy one... and I will... but I'd like to know where it should be so that when I get the new one, I know I got the right one.

Thanks.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

P
2018 Rims on 1965 Mustang
Replies
0
Views
397
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
PsuedoCode
P
Justin87
Drivetrain C4 transmission leak question
Replies
9
Views
525
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
R
1965 T5 Swap
Replies
2
Views
736
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
wicked93gs
wicked93gs
B
351w mated to an AOD trans Which flexplate to use?
Replies
4
Views
2K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
StrokedBird
S
D
Wheel Dilemma - Legendary Wheel LW90
Replies
1
Views
775
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
wicked93gs
wicked93gs
Top Bottom