My 92 LX 5.0 transmission slips when driving at any speed when I step on the gas. 70 mph when I get on the gas pedal the tach will peg but the car will not go any faster. If I go easy on the accelerator pedal the car will go faster but you have to go real easy. It will also slip at lower speeds. It is an auto Trans and has 20 thousand miles with real good care. It seems to me that I had this same problem 10 or so years ago and we replace some sort of cable which had stretch or was worn, but my mechanic doesn't seem to remember. Any suggestions?