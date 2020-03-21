Fox Trans slip

M

mleg

Member
Aug 23, 2017
10
1
13
65
My 92 LX 5.0 transmission slips when driving at any speed when I step on the gas. 70 mph when I get on the gas pedal the tach will peg but the car will not go any faster. If I go easy on the accelerator pedal the car will go faster but you have to go real easy. It will also slip at lower speeds. It is an auto Trans and has 20 thousand miles with real good care. It seems to me that I had this same problem 10 or so years ago and we replace some sort of cable which had stretch or was worn, but my mechanic doesn't seem to remember. Any suggestions?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Hudson N Auto trans not engaging after braking 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
9 C4 To T5 Trans Swap - Old Slip Yoke Doesn't Want To Fit?... Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
Codydubb Broken slip yoke inside trans...Anyone ever done this? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
V trans has lite slip????? SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
cantbuytime Trans slipping and looking for Cobra front ground effect 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Similar threads
Auto trans not engaging after braking
C4 To T5 Trans Swap - Old Slip Yoke Doesn't Want To Fit?...
Broken slip yoke inside trans...Anyone ever done this?
trans has lite slip?????
Trans slipping and looking for Cobra front ground effect
Top Bottom