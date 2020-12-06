Drivetrain Transmission Cooler Line Connectors

1988 Ford Mustang LX 5.0/ AOD Trans

I am trying to figure out how to connect my transmission cooler lines to my radiator. I have what I think is the correct fitting but I’m trying to figure out what I need to connect the metal line to it. At the trans it uses a plastic connector which came with the fitting however the fittings for the radiator didn’t come with any connectors. Any help would be appreciated. I will include some pics if that would help. Thanks!

1st pic: Trans cooler lines
2nd pic: fitting that connects the cooler line to the radiator
3rd pic: fitting w/ plastic piece that connects the cooler line to the AOD Transmission
 

