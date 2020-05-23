transmission cross member

ppost

ppost

Member
Feb 11, 2020
22
2
13
65
Racine, Wisconsin
On the universal Transmission cross member Where do you tac weld? I read the install instructions they say it needs to be tack welded. Pictures on the instructions are not to good.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
webslinger67 SN95 95 Mustang Gt Convertible Transmission Mount/cross Member ?? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
D transmission cross member question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
S Possible automatic transmission problem? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
T Aod transmission issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
A C4 Transmission kick down shifter is leaking Classic Mustang Specific Tech 12
T Drivetrain Is it worth it to rebuild an aod transmission or get something else? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
J Drivetrain Transmission Swap..... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
H 1996 v6 auto won’t move! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
A Transmission Replacement Question SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
B SN95 Transmission Swap 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J 2009 mustang - which transmission help!!! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
H Transmission Noise 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 12
A Holding AOD in gear - responsibly 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
5 3.55 gears for a 87 mustang automatic transmission 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
S For Sale 65 Comet original 6 cylinder $ 200.00 includes 3 speed transmission. Athens,Tn. Other Classifieds 0
I 1988 Mustang possible transmission shuddle? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
A Holley Terminator X Max (EFI and Transmission Controller) 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
W 1998 Mustang 3.8 auto transmission 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Sampinator Hard downshift OD to 3rd 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
J 1972 Mach 1 wont go above 4k rpm 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
Nick Bos Starter gear doesn’t engage fully with flexplate 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
J Fox 5.0 1990 T5 manual transmission issue. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
X 06 mustang automatic transmission problems 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
B T5 bellhousing 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
M AOD Transmission in 1972 Mach 1 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
J T45 input shaft 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
L help with transmission 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 7
J Tune Causing Problems 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
C transmission starting to slip 2005 gt 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 6
G What’s this transmission part called? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
F Drivetrain TKO 600 swap notes Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
C Best transmission for 98 cobra? SVT Tech Forum 3
BMan5150 Test drove a 2019 GT automatic today 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 4
R transmission identification 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
M Drivetrain Vibration In Every Gear T-5 Tremec! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
F Drivetrain TKO 600 Swap, but what else? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
F Transmission install trouble/clutch fork trouble Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
G Drivetrain T5 Teardown Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
M How to install a 1972 ford inline 6 cylinder 200 engine into a 1983 Ford Mustang which had a V6? Compatibility issues with engine / transmission? The Welcome Wagon 1
3 Aod transmission compatibility 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
M TR3650 dragging noise early in gears low rpms 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
M Check manual transmission fluid level 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
N T56/Spec clutch help please! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
M Transmission leak 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
1 1965 Mustang 5 bolt 289 C4 to Toploader conversion 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
2fast4u770 Best manual transmission 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
C 2000 Mustang - Which torque converter do I need? (Still learning) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
L C4–C5 transmission pans 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Novajess1972 Drivetrain Door Tag/VIN Codes for Transmission SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
M transmission ratios 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 21
Similar threads
Top Bottom