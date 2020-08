I was wondering if code 67 would affect idle. I'm have serious surging and dieing issues. That's why I have been chasing 67. I also have 34 and haven't figured it out yet either. And it won't idle well enough to do a running code check (KOER). Just surges and then dies. I did notice that if I hold the clutch pedal down while doing a KOEO code dump, the 67 doesn't show up. Only 34. I got back under the car and unplugged the transmission harness (with the jumper) and thought that it might help, but it won't even start with it unplugged. So apparently, the '93 2.3L harness has something different than the early cars. Running an A9L computer, a '93 GT (auto) MAF harness, 5 speed O2 harness, 5 speed trans harness and the rest of the car is '93 stock 4 cyl stuff.



Tried to set base idle at 1000 RPM and it still wants to surge and die. Sometimes it dies when I push the clutch pedal in to come to a stop. Aggravating. Can't even charge the A/C...wont' idle long enough. Have to keep running back and forth between underhood and the driver's seat to restart the stupid thing. One problem after another. I'm getting further behind the more stuff I try to fix it seems. Got the E fan wired to the controller, the controller is sweet. Fan came on, ran a minute, then crapped out...one of the blades broke off and went through the fan housing and also damaged the radiator. Going to order a Contour fan assembly and a radiator next paycheck (next month). In the mean time I'll try to fix the JUNK chinese thermostat housing that doesn't fit correctly and pisses water all over the place. I haven't found anything yet that those slant eyed morons can build worth a crap...at least not automotive (or powersports) related.



signed,

Frustrated.