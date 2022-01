Looking for AOD for my 91 Lx hatchback. Found one with wires hanging off of it. All the examples ive come across have a plug in neutral safety switch and reverse light activation in general area as the wires coming out of possibly the new to me transmission. Ad states its out of 1992 GT. Are these the wires for the safety and reverse switch? If so,can i cut the plug end coming from car and splice the wires to the trans wiring?