So I bought the car a couple of years ago for really cheap and put 40000 miles on it since. But the chattering issue I believe has been coming from the transmission primarily in 3rd and 4th gear on close to or at wot. It doesn't seem to cause any noticable vibration just a semi loud chattering noise. Just curious if you guys know about this issue, and if there are any known fixes or recommendations. And if more details or questions are needed to be answered go ahead. I did change the transmission fluid to a proper synthetic one. And the transmission is a tr3650 with and exedy stage 2 clutch.