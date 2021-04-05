Drivetrain Transmission making chattering nose under wot

J

JesusKing

Member
May 31, 2020
4
3
13
23
Austin, TX
So I bought the car a couple of years ago for really cheap and put 40000 miles on it since. But the chattering issue I believe has been coming from the transmission primarily in 3rd and 4th gear on close to or at wot. It doesn't seem to cause any noticable vibration just a semi loud chattering noise. Just curious if you guys know about this issue, and if there are any known fixes or recommendations. And if more details or questions are needed to be answered go ahead. I did change the transmission fluid to a proper synthetic one. And the transmission is a tr3650 with and exedy stage 2 clutch.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Saberstang
Spec Stage 2 Plus Premature Clutch Failure
Replies
2
Views
2K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Saberstang
Saberstang
CarMichael Angelo
What I Did For Thanksgiving.
Replies
7
Views
639
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
5speed
Confusing transmission problem
Replies
1
Views
514
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
5speed
5speed
Mr_Q
Drivetrain Centerforce And Ford Racing Wc Rebuild Post-mortem.
Replies
0
Views
821
2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech
Mr_Q
Mr_Q
281pony
Tremec 3550 noise under load. Please decipher
Replies
0
Views
747
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
281pony
281pony
Top Bottom