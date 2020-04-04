Transmission Noise

Hybrid707

Hello I have a 1994 5.0, My transmission has been making sort of a knocking or clanging noise until I put the clutch in, the noise stays constant in any gear at almost any rpm. The tranny doesn’t grind or pop out of any gears and I had the tranny out not too long ago and it didn’t seem like there was any play with the input shaft and even spun it over with the driveshaft and it wasn’t making any abnormal noises. I’m hoping it’s maybe a throw out or pilot bearing? Maybe someone has had this problem before. Thanks !
 

revhead347

revhead347

Yup, sounds like a bad clutch release (throw-out) bearing. Pull the dust shield over the clutch fork, and look in there with a flashlight. $30 part that takes about 4 hours to install.

Kurt
 
