Transmission out?

In dire need of help ASAP!2009 v6 automaticso this morning I got my car out of park and drove a mile fine, then it acted as if it were in neutral but it was in drive, pulled over and the reverse and drive both were not working after 1 mile.the car still drives in 1,2,3 gear fine but it’s just the drive and reverse that are out, when changing to all gears I can hear the gears getting grabbed.car just hit 200k last week and really hoping this might just sound like low fluid/filter problems and not the trans.Before this specific problem happened sometimes when getting my car out of park it would make a really loud clunk noise but only when changing from reverse to drive or just reverse.if anyone has any advice since I can’t change the trans fluid easily on this let me know! Also let me know what these symptoms are, currently an hour away from tools so I can’t really check much as of right now, but I use this car to make my money so I’m kind of just a sitting duck until I can find something out!here is a video of me shifting the gears -