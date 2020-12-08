Transmission out?

J

Jamessandlin

New Member
Aug 17, 2020
20
0
1
22
Kentucky
In dire need of help ASAP!

2009 v6 automatic

so this morning I got my car out of park and drove a mile fine, then it acted as if it were in neutral but it was in drive, pulled over and the reverse and drive both were not working after 1 mile.

the car still drives in 1,2,3 gear fine but it’s just the drive and reverse that are out, when changing to all gears I can hear the gears getting grabbed.

car just hit 200k last week and really hoping this might just sound like low fluid/filter problems and not the trans.

Before this specific problem happened sometimes when getting my car out of park it would make a really loud clunk noise but only when changing from reverse to drive or just reverse.

if anyone has any advice since I can’t change the trans fluid easily on this let me know! Also let me know what these symptoms are, currently an hour away from tools so I can’t really check much as of right now, but I use this car to make my money so I’m kind of just a sitting duck until I can find something out!

here is a video of me shifting the gears - View: https://vimeo.com/488696480
 

