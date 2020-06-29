Transmission Question

L

LAFF

Enough to make my old Nipples hard
Jul 2, 2019
286
250
71
72
Chillicothe, Missouri
Been awhile since I've been on here.
1983 Convertable—BluePrint 5.0
I've put around 4,000 miles on her, and the original C 5 is giving up the ghost.
I'm looking at a Monster AOD hd
Any opinions?
Only 315 Hp
You all have given me great advice in the past, so I thought I would see what you think.
 

L

LAFF

Enough to make my old Nipples hard
Jul 2, 2019
286
250
71
72
Chillicothe, Missouri
General karthief said:
Jasper Transmission, 3 yr 100k mile warranty and they will build it anyway you need.
Click to expand...
Thank you
I'll check them out.
The reason I am looking at Monster
They have the kit with everything I need—Torque converter—cables etc. all for around $1,800.
3 year warranty.
I will check into Jasper tonight.
Again, I appreciate your help.
 
L

LAFF

Enough to make my old Nipples hard
Jul 2, 2019
286
250
71
72
Chillicothe, Missouri
General karthief said:
I'm not one to bash a company but have you looked up the reviews for monster transmission on the bbb website?
Click to expand...
No—I just started my search for a new transmission today.
Like I said—Just got off the phone from Jasper.
She said they had nothing that would work for me.
Unbelievable
 
