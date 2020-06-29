Transmission Question

LAFF
Enough to make my old Nipples hard
-
- Jul 2, 2019
-
- 286
-
- 250
-
- 71
-
- 72
Been awhile since I’ve been on here.
1983 Convertable—BluePrint 5.0
I’ve put around 4,000 miles on her, and the original C 5 is giving up the ghost.
I’m looking at a Monster AOD hd
Any opinions?
Only 315 Hp
You all have given me great advice in the past, so I thought I would see what you think.
1983 Convertable—BluePrint 5.0
I’ve put around 4,000 miles on her, and the original C 5 is giving up the ghost.
I’m looking at a Monster AOD hd
Any opinions?
Only 315 Hp
You all have given me great advice in the past, so I thought I would see what you think.