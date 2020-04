Mine is a 2001 with the 4R70W behind my 3.8. At 200,000 miles, I'm pretty sure the slushbox is history. From what I've been able to find out, the auto from& 01 to 03 cars is a direct drop-in, but the 04 unit will have speedo accuracy issues. Is there a fix for that or do I just need to go find a 01-03 unit?



TIA!