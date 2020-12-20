Transmission Swap or rebuild

Hey everyone I have a 1997 3.8 manual mustang that i have had a little over a year now. When I bought the car i was told that the synchronizer for the second gear was bad and it needed to be replaced. I also recently started noticing a whirring sound coming from the tranny that quiets when ever I push in the clutch, which leads me to believe that the throwout bearing is going bad as well. So my question is is it worth swapping the transmission to an upgraded one or should i just rebuild the one that i have now? I believe the transmission i have now is a T45 but i heard a T5 or T56 is a possible upgrade. Any help or recommendation on how to get one would be great!