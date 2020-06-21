Drivetrain Transmission Temp Sensor Location

Guys with Auto transmissions - what is your preferred temp sensor location ?
Would you prefer a bung welded in the pan and the sensor in the pan fluid ? Or have a sensor on the return line coming from the cooler right At the transmission .
Edit . Remote cooler only . This doesn’t run through the radiator .
 

