Guys with Auto transmissions - what is your preferred temp sensor location ?
Would you prefer a bung welded in the pan and the sensor in the pan fluid ? Or have a sensor on the return line coming from the cooler right At the transmission .
Edit . Remote cooler only . This doesn’t run through the radiator .
