Tremec 3550 rebuild or new

Tremec 3550 was leaking between the rear and main case, so pulled it to have it resealed. While it was apart we found the input/output/countershaft was in bad shape too.

Called Harlon motorsports and they say they can not get the front/rear shaft and would have to change yoke/cluch to work with the new shafts.

My Spec stg 3 clutch is in good shape. This went from a $100-200 reseal to a $2000 project real fast.

Suggestions on what you guys would do at this point? New transmission?

This is behind a 347 stroker.
 

