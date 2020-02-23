Tremec 3550 (TKO) Too far to the right in the shifter hole?

Guys I have had this car for a bit now and the shifter bolts have been hitting the shift bezel pretty good in 5th and R. I did a engine swap this weekend and figured I would find out why the tranny set that way when I had it out but when re installing everything is the same. Just sits a couple of inches too far right in the hole. I installed all new motor mounts and I have two different cross members and both have the same alignment. I lifted the motor back off the mounts to try and let the transmission move free but it almost looks like the cross member is the reason. Does the TKO need a different mount that maybe offsets it towards the driver? Or is my only recourse to try and slot the cross member? Anyone run into this?