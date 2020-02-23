Tremec 3550 (TKO) Too far to the right in the shifter hole?

79pace

79pace

something stupid will fall out of my mouth
Founding Member
Jul 21, 2000
70
7
18
47
Tulsa, OK
www.carbdford.com
Guys I have had this car for a bit now and the shifter bolts have been hitting the shift bezel pretty good in 5th and R. I did a engine swap this weekend and figured I would find out why the tranny set that way when I had it out but when re installing everything is the same. Just sits a couple of inches too far right in the hole. I installed all new motor mounts and I have two different cross members and both have the same alignment. I lifted the motor back off the mounts to try and let the transmission move free but it almost looks like the cross member is the reason. Does the TKO need a different mount that maybe offsets it towards the driver? Or is my only recourse to try and slot the cross member? Anyone run into this?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


bird_dog0347

bird_dog0347

I really enjoyed seeing your rear end up close
5 Year Member
Jun 7, 2012
1,009
858
154
39
Little Elm, TX
Maybe the car was previously an auto and they didn't get the floor pan right when they swapped it? Do you have any pics to help us understand where the problem is?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
jikelly Tremec 3550 TKO Slave Cylinder Bracket Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
Brian992V Question for those with Tremec 3550/TKO Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
Pbum5 Tremec 3550/TKO and Lakewood Bellhousing Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
D Is tremec gearshift vibration normal?tko/3550 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
352Ford2 Calling all Tremec 3550 TKO owners Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Similar threads
Tremec 3550 TKO Slave Cylinder Bracket
Question for those with Tremec 3550/TKO
Tremec 3550/TKO and Lakewood Bellhousing
Is tremec gearshift vibration normal?tko/3550
Calling all Tremec 3550 TKO owners
Top Bottom