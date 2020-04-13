Tremec and the 65 Mustang

Okay, I need your help here, guys. I'm getting some work done on my '65. Texas has a friggin' inspection, and I'm getting a bunch of little stuff done.

I'm at a reputable "Restoration/Repair" place, and they were doing some impressive things when I was in there. I'm comfortable with their quality.

We talked about doing some other things, and one of them was to replace my toploader (needs a rebuild BAD) with a Tremec TKO. Eh, I like the idea, so I asked for a quote. The head guy came back with $6,500 for parts and another $1,000 for labor. In my heart, I'm thinking close to $10k to put a new transmission in my car is a bit much, BUT I DON'T KNOW . . . so I put it to the team here . . . what's a reasonable price to put a Tremec TKO in a '65 with them supplying all the parts?

Thanks Team!
 

