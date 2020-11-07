Tremec TKX 5-sod

Mustang5L5

Interestinh new trans.

TREMEC TKX 5-Speed

Silver Sport Transmissions - PerfectFit Powertrain Solutions custom engineered for your individual needs.
shiftsst.com shiftsst.com
www.moderndriveline.com

NEW Tremec TKX - Modern Driveline

THE NEW TKX Tremec’s new powerhouse with a sleek all-new case. the TKX offers an impressive array of flexibility features. an all-new end loading design, adding strength. Rear main-shaft support bushing moved from tail closer to gearbox provides better support. New smaller stamped-steel...
www.moderndriveline.com www.moderndriveline.com

It’s almost like a hybrid T5 and TKO. Weighs 95lb but rated at 600 ft-lbs, and smaller than the 3550/tko family.

I think it’s $2750

21ED97FC-3E79-45B1-B271-196A74BEEC31.jpeg
 

