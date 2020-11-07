Tremec TKX 5-spd

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
33,709
9,999
224
Massachusetts
Interestinh new trans.

TREMEC TKX 5-Speed

Silver Sport Transmissions - PerfectFit Powertrain Solutions custom engineered for your individual needs.
shiftsst.com shiftsst.com
www.moderndriveline.com

NEW Tremec TKX - Modern Driveline

THE NEW TKX Tremec’s new powerhouse with a sleek all-new case. the TKX offers an impressive array of flexibility features. an all-new end loading design, adding strength. Rear main-shaft support bushing moved from tail closer to gearbox provides better support. New smaller stamped-steel...
www.moderndriveline.com www.moderndriveline.com
bangshift.com

There's A New 5-Speed In Town! Out With The TKO And In With The New TKX!!! - BangShift.com

Introducing the newest, and ONLY, 5 speed transmission designed strictly with swaps in mind. This is the Tremec TKX. Honestly, this one has not been easy to keep under wraps. Security was so tight there was paperwork to sign with Tremec, video footage was transported in the dark of night, and no...
bangshift.com bangshift.com

It’s almost like a hybrid T5 and TKO. Weighs 95lb but rated at 600 ft-lbs, and smaller than the 3550/tko family.

I think it’s $2750

21ED97FC-3E79-45B1-B271-196A74BEEC31.jpeg
 
Chuckman

Chuckman

GTFO you fat, heavy bastard
15 Year Member
Oct 21, 2005
1,570
959
173
st. louis, mo
Holy crap what timing, i was just looking into getting a 600 and whether i should buy a built one or parts and build it myself....looks like this wins, triple-cone syncros from the magnum, same bell and yoke as a tko (i just ordered a qt bell literally yesterday and supposed to be here tomorrow), and only a $200 premium from a 600 from what i can tell.
 
