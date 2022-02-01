Drivetrain Tremec TKX 5-Speed

Has anyone installed and ran the Tremec TRX transmission? TRX 5-Speed

Originally I was thinking about running a T56, but now that I look at it, it seems like a hassle. There's technically nothing run with running a 5-speed in a Fox as long as it stays in one piece.

Is this a direct bolt in transmission?

Thoughts?
 

I've looked at the tkx, you need a new clutch,belhousing,and rear yoke. Then it's a bolt in.
 
I was looking at converting over from my current AOD to a 5/6 speed in the future. Even though it's more expensive than a T-5, you'll never break these newer Tremec's. Can't say the same about the T-5s. No trans tunnel mods are required, that was my biggest concern.
 
I just got mine bolted in. Still winter here in North Dakota so it will be a few months before I can drive it. @nickyb is correct. You'll need a bellhousing, 26 spline clutch and a new yoke. I put in a new crossmember and trans mount too. I went for the .68OD model so the gear ratios will be close to my T5Z I took out. Ordered the whole setup from LMR.
IMG_1019.JPG
 
Sparky714 said:
I just got mine bolted in. Still winter here in North Dakota so it will be a few months before I can drive it. @nickyb is correct. You'll need a bellhousing, 26 spline clutch and a new yoke. I put in a new crossmember and trans mount too. I went for the .68OD model so the gear ratios will be close to my T5Z I took out. Ordered the whole setup from LMR.
IMG_1019.JPG
Got the same if trans jack. What did the setup run you?
 
Sparky714 said:
I just got mine bolted in. Still winter here in North Dakota so it will be a few months before I can drive it. @nickyb is correct. You'll need a bellhousing, 26 spline clutch and a new yoke. I put in a new crossmember and trans mount too. I went for the .68OD model so the gear ratios will be close to my T5Z I took out. Ordered the whole setup from LMR.
IMG_1019.JPG
What transmission is that?
 
My tko600 from Hanlon Motorsports is awesome. I can only imagine what a TKX must be like.
 
Swhitney said:
I’m confused, so go with a TRX T5 or a T56? I guess I’m not concerned about replacing the clutch. I thought the stock clutch system is a 26 spline, no?
Stock clutch is 10 spline. T56 if you're going to make really serious power. TKX is all new case design and uses same synchros as T56 and is the replacement for the TKO 500 and 600. Not rated for as much power as the T56, but easier fit. T5 for cruiser, medium power and occasional track use. I'm currently make about 450 wheel and have never broken a T5, but plan on increasing power in the future.
 
