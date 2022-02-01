Swhitney said: I’m confused, so go with a TRX T5 or a T56? I guess I’m not concerned about replacing the clutch. I thought the stock clutch system is a 26 spline, no? Click to expand...

Stock clutch is 10 spline. T56 if you’re going to make really serious power. TKX is all new case design and uses same synchros as T56 and is the replacement for the TKO 500 and 600. Not rated for as much power as the T56, but easier fit. T5 for cruiser, medium power and occasional track use. I’m currently make about 450 wheel and have never broken a T5, but plan on increasing power in the future.