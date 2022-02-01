Swhitney
Has anyone installed and ran the Tremec TRX transmission? TRX 5-Speed
Originally I was thinking about running a T56, but now that I look at it, it seems like a hassle. There's technically nothing run with running a 5-speed in a Fox as long as it stays in one piece.
Is this a direct bolt in transmission?
Thoughts?
