Tribal Knowledge Needed

LuggNutt

LuggNutt

New Member
Jul 28, 2018
12
0
1
48
South Carolina
I'm getting a puffing sound similar to a pulsing relief valve blow off sound coming from under the hood of my 2017 S550. The exhaust was cheeked thoroughly for a leak and none were found. Strangest thing is I only hear the sound between 2500 and 3500 RPM!? Any idea what the heck this is? My local shop is stumped.

Running Kooks long tube headers. No leak at the heads on these either.
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Engine 1990 Fox wont rev over 3500 RPMS
Replies
20
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
limp
L
jrichker
Timing Cover/harmonic Balancer Removal And Replacement
Replies
0
Views
7K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
CarMichael Angelo
The rematch (Or how I learned about nitrous....The hard way) only 1 left!
Replies
11
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
CarMichael Angelo
CarMichael Angelo
helty
Accufab 75mm TB/Plenum Install Write-up (Biggest DUW Ever)
Replies
52
Views
13K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
SROBERTLAW2003
SROBERTLAW2003
Top Bottom