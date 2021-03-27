Tribotex initial review

I

Inneh

Member
Aug 4, 2020
15
1
13
38
Seattle, WA
So I had to give this stuff a try after I saw it featured on Nasa's site. Nano particulate oil additive that has microscopic wafers with one "sticky" side and one smooth side. Over the course of an oil change, the pieces slowly bond to imperfections inside the engine, claiming to fill scratches, gaps, deterioration... And improve fuel mileage, compression, horsepower, stop some leaks, and send lubrication efficiency through the roof, similar to a Teflon coating.

They say allow 500 miles to see results. I am at 200 so far, and the car is noticeably more eager to respond to the throttle. It literally feels and sounds like an engine half its age. Some chug a lugging that's normal at 200k miles seems to have backed off, the car sounds and feels throatier, and as far as acceleration/throttle response, it now drives with a 250lb passenger the way it felt when I was driving alone.

I am initially impressed. 100 bucks for a treatment that they recommend to repeat after 40 or 50k miles later. I have fuel mileage numbers from about a month ago that I can compare to later on, and I also have an approximate 0-60, although I wish I had done a 30-60 in 3rd beforehand, since that's what I'm going to be using to gage any future mods.

I would recommend for high mileage cars.
 

